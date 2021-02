In presence of Southeast Bank Deputy Managing Director Anwar Uddin







In presence of Southeast Bank Deputy Managing Director Anwar Uddin, Dainik Purbokone Chairman and Publisher Jasim Uddin Chowdhury inaugurating Southeast Bank Anderkilla Uposhakha at K.B. Orchid Plaza, Anderkilla (Laldighir Uttar Par), Kotwali, Chattogram recently. Chattogram local elites, renowned businessmen, local journalists and other officials of the bank are also present there. photo: Bank