Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Emerging Credit Rating Ltd Managing Director and CEO N K A Mobin exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their officials at ceremony held in the city on Thursday. Under this agreement, Emerging Credit Rating Ltd will work as the Credit Rating Agency of Community Bank. photo: Bank