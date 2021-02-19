

Seven startups graduated for innovative idea

Founder Institute Bangladesh gave the acknowledgement at a ceremony held online in the city on Tuesday evening, marking the conclusion of the four-month long pre-seed accelerator programme, says a press release.

The seven entrepreneurs are Daktar Bondhu, DailyGoods Limited, Kidzwheel, Showpur Ltd, Offset Interactive, BELAB and AGROMARS Limited.

Founder Institute (FI) in August last year invited aspiring Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to build technology businesses.

As a digital platform, Daktar Bondhu graduated recognized for its pledge to facilitate simple services and set up network for patients and health service providers; DailyGoods for logistics software solution for increasing e-commerce facilities and simplifying goods supply process; Kidzwheel for simplifying knowledge, information and exchange of ideas for children.

Showpur will motivate small traders for expanding mobile business expansion at less cost; Offset Interactive to help people to connect with proper places relating to printing and packing process; BELAB to solve realistic problems of youths (aged 18-25) such as education, employment and becoming entrepreneur; AGROMARS Limited to motivate people to lead improved life by taking healthy food.

LightCastle Partners, Bangladesh's business consultant firm; BetterStories, smart technology and startup ecosystem-based firm; and ULAB jointly organized the ceremony titled 'Founder Institute Graduation' supported by Pathao, Shohoz and Praava Health.

Mehad Ul Haque, project manager of LightCastle and senior business consultant, moderated the event.

Congratulating the graduating founders, Adeo Ressi, CEO and founder of FI said, "FI is willing to provide the Graduating Startups with innovative modules to ensure viability and scalability for their business".

Tina Jabeen, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh, as the Senior Director of Dhaka's FI said, "We encourage initiatives like FI to support our local startup ecosystem".

Bijon Islam, Founder and CEO, LightCastle; Minhaz Anwar, Founder of BetterStories; and Sajid Amit, Associate Professor and Director, Center for Enterprise and Society (CES), University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB); also attended the event.

FI (FI.co), the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator, began its activities in Bangladesh in August 2020 through online platform.

With chapters across 70 countries, FI is working to empower talented and motivated entrepreneurs to build companies. Founded in 2009 by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan, the FI is operated out of Palo Alto, California.

Bijon Islam is leading the FI's Dhaka chapter in Bangladesh.













