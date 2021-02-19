Video
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:46 AM
Business

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2,000 jobs globally

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Feb 18: Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that it planned to lay off around 2,000 staff in the next financial year.
The largest car manufacturer in Britain, owned by India's Tata Motors, said in a statement: "We anticipate a net reduction of around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year."
Jaguar Land Rover has almost 40,000 employees worldwide, according to its 2019-20 annual report.
It had announced Monday that the Jaguar brand would produce only electric vehicles by 2025 and that Land Rover would have its first fully-electric vehicle in 2024.
The car maker said it would invest £2.5 billion ($3.5 billion, 2.9 billion euros) annually under its 'Reimagine' plan, which aims for its supply chain and operations to become carbon neutral by 2039.
It had said this plan would also involve substantially reducing its non-manufacturing operations.
The radical overhaul comes under new chief executive Thierry Bollore, who joined in September.
The statement released Wednesday said that a "full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organisation is already underway".    -AFP


