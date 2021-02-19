Video
Marico launches anti hair fall shampoo

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh Limited has introduced a brand-new variant of their Parachute Naturale™ Shampoo range, called Hijab Fresh Anti Hair Fall Shampoo.
Marico is also the manufacturer of trusted household personal care brands like Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Parachute Skinpure, Mediker, and Studio X, says a press release.
Catered for women who wear Hijab, this shampoo is enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients like coconut milk protein and green tea which helps reduce hair fall.  
Its Perfume Releaze formula releases a fresh fragrance with every touch for up to two days. The launch of Parachute Naturale™ Hijab Fresh Anti Hair Fall Shampoo marks yet another milestone in Marico Bangladesh's journey to provide consumer centric and innovative personal care product range.
Regarding the launch of the Parachute Naturale™ Hijab Fresh Anti Hair Fall Shampoo Marico Managing Director Ashish said: "Marico Bangladesh is committed to offer innovative solutions to evolving consumers needs in Bangladesh."
The 6ml sachet of the shampoo retails for BDT 3, the 80ml bottle for BDT 95, the 170ml bottle for BDT 195 and the 340ml bottle for BDT 330.
Parachute Naturale™ Hijab Fresh Anti Hair Fall shampoo is already available in your nearest retail outlets, cosmetics outlets & super shops all throughout Bangladesh.


