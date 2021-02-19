Video
ThiefGuard to protect smartphones from thieves

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

A local technology-based company Softalogy Limited has launched a groundbreaking Android app called ThiefGuard to protect smartphones from thieves.
The app will assist in identifying and regain lost devices. The app officially launched on Thursday, according to a press release from the company wing.
The authorities claim that if the mobile phone is stolen or lost, this app will help notify the location and the picture of the thief. At this time, the thief will not be able to turn off the mobile phone.
The thief cannot even connect the mobile phone to a computer. If the thief changes the SIM card, it will automatically inform the phone owner of the new SIM number on the mobile.
No one will be able to access any data on the device without permission. As soon as the mobile phone is stolen, by entering into www.thiefguardbd.com from any other smartphone or computer and logging in with the username and password; can turn on the stolen mobile phone camera, and the camera will capture the thief and start to send photos continuously to email to its owner. If GPS is turned on at this time,  will also send the location to his/her email.
Other features in this app include - Mobile phone owners can lock the screen of a lost phone if they want. It can also scan for viruses at any time. If someone else wants to take the mobile out of his pocket in any public place, the phone will make a sound.
While charging, if you are somewhere else and someone wants to open the mobile from the charge, the mobile will make a sound. The alarm will continue to sound until one goes to the specified option with the correct pattern.
Regarding the newly launched app, Md. Saidur Rahman, Managing Director of Softalogy Limited, said: "If our ThiefGuard app is installed on the smartphone, you can use the phone without fear in the future and will protect your personal information, phone number, and after all, your favorite mobile phone. Can use this app in any version from Android-7."
The ThiefGuard app is currently available in mobile phone stores across the country for one year and two years. To know more about the ThiefGuard app, please visit www.thiefguardbd.com


