Urmi Group Managing Director Md. Asif Ashraf receiving tax

Urmi Group Managing Director Md. Asif Ashraf receiving tax card certificates, and crests from Public Administration State Minister Farhad Hossain and National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, as the 5th highest taxpayer company in the spinning and textile category for the 3rd time, at an event in Dhaka recently.