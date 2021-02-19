Robi to expand internet network to the CU campus

The class attendance of Chittagong University students has increased as a free internet facility has been provided during the Corona pandemic.

Robi has provided data at an affordable price to the university administration to provide this facility, says a press release.

Following this, the operator will expand the network on campus at the request of the university administration.

Robi has provided low-cost internet services to various universities across the country to ensure online participation of all students in pandemic situations. As a digital service provider, the operator is working to spread the digital lifestyle in all parts of the country.







