

Agri Ministry digitizes Plant Quarantine Wing of DAE

Synesis IT Limited, the country's leading IT Company and the country's largest digital healthcare provider, is in charge of managing the entire process.

Presided over by DAE Director General Md. Asadullah the inauguration ceremony was attended by Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque as the Chief Guest.

Senior Agriculture Secretary Dr. Md. Mesbahul Islam; Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Zafar Uddin and Additional Secretary Hasanuzzaman Kallol also attended the event as special guests. Plant Quarantine Director Wing Dr. Md. Azhar Ali addressed the occasion.

Agriculturist Kamrun Nahar; World Bank's Hosna Ferdous Sumi; business leader AKM Akhtar Hossain; Additional Secretary and Project Director Access to Information (A2I) Dr Md Abdul Mannan; and project implementing agency Synesis IT's Managing Director Sohrab Ahmed Chowdhury, also addressed the seminar.

Customers will be able to enjoy multiple benefits of this automation programme as there are about 4,000 importers and exporters in 30 departments of the Department of Agricultural Extension. These people are directly or indirectly involved in the import-export of goods. After this automation process, no more certification activities will be carried out manually.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said: "…the journey of automation, which has made the work of our importers-exporters perfect and fast. And the biggest aspect is that this automation has further increased the transparency of procedures."

Agriculturist Kamrun Nahar said, 'Through this automation process we will be able to provide international quality services to our customers. The phyto sanitary certificate that we are providing through this automation is internationally recognized by ISPM 12'.

Additional Secretary Hasanuzzaman Kallol said: 'Bangladesh's agricultural sector is moving forward in tandem with the world. Today's automation process is its manifestation. I urge all the people associated with this wing to work together with a helping hand'.

Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Dr. Md. Zafar Uddin said: "This automation process of the Quarantine Wing will play a unique role in stopping fraud in the certification process. This process will also play a significant role in increasing the speed of work'.

Senior Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture Md. Mesbahul Islam said: "A new chapter is going to be added today in the Ministry of Agriculture. We want to continue the advancement of our digitization that will prepare us for the 4th Industrial Revolution."

Managing Director of Synesis IT, the company implementing this project Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury said: "We hope that this automated process based on managed services will reach a unique level in all respects and this project will serve as a milestone in building a digital Bangladesh."

DAE Director General Md. Asadullah commented: "This automation process will be able to solve Phyto sanitary based problems which will further strengthen our import-export power with different countries."







