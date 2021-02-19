Video
US retail sales jump in Jan as recovery gains traction

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

WASHINGTON, Feb 18: US shoppers resumed spending in January, the first increase since September and another sign of growing optimism as President Joe Biden works to win approval for his $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan.
But the size of the package has raised some concerns it could reignite inflation, which has been absent from the economy for the past year.
Those fears could be reinforced by a surprise surge in producer prices last month, but officials argue the economy needs the spending jolt amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and US central bankers have brushed off inflation concerns.
The final size of the stimulus could shrink as the plan makes its way through congressional committees, but Democrats, who have a slim majority in both houses, hope to win approval by March 15, when expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire.
Along with consumers opening their wallets, data showed manufacturing continues to rise, business executives are more confident that conditions will improve in coming months, and homebuilders remain optimistic the hot housing market will continue.
US retail sales spiked 5.3 per cent, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, after declining in the final three months of 2020.
The January rebound came after Congress approved a new round of government aid in late December, including extended unemployment benefits.
Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the gain is "likely in response to fiscal aid that is providing critical support to household balance sheets."
Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics cautioned that sales in February are likely to experience "a correction" partly due to severe weather in much of the country.  But "March should see the start of a sustained recovery, provided the recent downward track in Covid cases continues," he said.
"Bigger increases should then follow in the second quarter as the approach of herd immunity" allows pandemic restrictions to be lifted, he added.    -AFP


