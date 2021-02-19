Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar buoyed by strong US data, Bitcoin near record $52,640

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, Feb 18: The dollar traded shy of recent highs on Thursday after its first back-to-back gains in two weeks as upbeat data bolstered expectations that the US economy would recover from the coronavirus pandemic faster than most of its peers.
Bitcoin traded close to the new record high of $52,640 reached overnight, with its roughly 58 per cent surge this month prompting some analysts to warn that the rally might be unsustainable.
Government stimulus cheques helped US retail sales rebound sharply in January, while industrial output and producer prices data also provided robust upside surprises.
Investors expect a further boost from Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, with the president meeting top labour leaders on Wednesday to drum up support for the plan.
Meanwhile, minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month reinforced the central bank's willingness to let the economy run hot while keeping monetary settings ultra-accommodative.
"As we have seen over recent weeks, the dollar has become increasingly cyclical as there is now a link to the pricing of Fed and expected tapering and probably too, that with volatility indices generally low we also have more room to focus on smaller relative differences and cross-asset correlations have come down," said Mikael Milhøj, senior analyst at Danske Bank.
"Either way, retail sales was a good event study to underpin our view of US outperformance in H2 can support dollar. This is unlike last year, where positive surprises would always be dollar-negative, no matter the origin as it removed deflation risks."    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Facebook unfriends Australia: News sites go dark in content row
Ryanair loses EU court bid against airline bailouts
Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 2020
Automakers, medical device firms ask Biden for US chip factory subsidies
More Brexit firms shift to the Netherlands as uncertainty persists
Amid freeze Texas governor bans natural gas exports
Ispahani Tea wins National Productivity Award 2019
In presence of Southeast Bank Deputy Managing Director Anwar Uddin


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software â€˜Amar Vashaâ€™
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft