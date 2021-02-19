Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indonesia lending rules to boost coronavirus-hit economy

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

JAKARTA, Feb 18: Indonesia's central bank cut interest rates for a sixth time during the pandemic and eased lending rules on Thursday in a bid to boost the coronavirus-hit economy as it downgraded its 2021 growth forecast.
Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a new record low of 3.50 per cent, as expected by a majority of analysts in a in a Reuters poll.
Governor Perry Warjiyo said the decision was "consistent" with expectations that inflation would stay low and the rupiah stable, but he signalled it could be BI's last cut.
"The room (for a further cut) is getting more limited, but this does not mean BI does not have other options. We have quantitative easing, macroprudential easing and payment system digitalisation," Warjiyo told a virtual briefing.
The central bank revised down its 2021 economic growth outlook to 4.3 per cent to 5.3 per cent, down from 4.8 per cent to 5.8 per cent previously, noting a weaker-than-expected gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.
Southeast Asia's largest economy fell into recession for the first time in over two decades last year as Indonesia struggled to contain the coronavirus, grappling with the highest caseload and COVID-19 deaths in the region.
Warjiyo also said BI would remove a downpayment requirement for vehicle loans and some mortgages from March to December, after the government announced a tax break for sales of some cars last week.
The main stock index erased earlier gains to trade down 0.4 per cent after the announcement, while the rupiah, which BI said was undervalued, remained unchanged.
"Our assessment is that BI's rate cutting cycle is now over. With US yields on the rise, BI has less leeway to trim its policy rate without undermining the relative yields of domestic financial assets," said ANZ analysts in a note.
Faisal Rachman, an economist at Bank Mandiri, predicted Thursday's cut to be the last in this cycle, but he expected more coordinated moves between BI and fiscal policymakers.
The government has increased the budget for its economic recovery programmes several times this year, with the latest figure of 688.3 trillion rupiah ($49.13 billion) nearly doubling the initial budget.
BI's governor also warned he would name banks that did not lower lending rates, as the transmission of past easing to banking rates had been slow, especially among state banks. He cut the 2021 lending growth target to between 5 per cent to 7 per cent, from 7 per cent to 9 per cent previously.
The economy shrank 2.07 per cent in 2020, its first full-year contraction since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facebook unfriends Australia: News sites go dark in content row
Ryanair loses EU court bid against airline bailouts
Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 2020
Automakers, medical device firms ask Biden for US chip factory subsidies
More Brexit firms shift to the Netherlands as uncertainty persists
Amid freeze Texas governor bans natural gas exports
Ispahani Tea wins National Productivity Award 2019
In presence of Southeast Bank Deputy Managing Director Anwar Uddin


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft