Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:44 AM
Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, Feb 18: Apple Inc is angling to participate in a new scheme to boost India's exports of computer products, part of what government and industry sources say are plans to bring iPad tablet manufacturing to the country.
India launched a $6.7 billion plan to boost smartphone exports last year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up efforts to promote electronics manufacturing and create jobs. Apple, which has steadily raised production of iPhones in India to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, took part in that scheme via its contract manufacturers.
Now the government is preparing to unveil another incentive to drive local manufacturing of IT products including tablets, laptops and servers, three sources closely involved in the drafting of the plan told Reuters.
The new performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers cash-back to manufacturers for exports, will have a budget of up to Rs 7,000 crore ($964.5 million) over five years, the sources said. It's expected to be launched by the end of February.    -Reuters


