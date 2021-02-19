Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD witnessing healthy inflation that supports growth’

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Secretary for Statistics and Informatics Division Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury on Thursday  said Bangladesh has been witnessing a healthy inflation trend over sometimes and pointed at various proactive measures of the government in this regard.
The general point of inflation was 5.02 percentage points in January up from 5.29 percentage point in December. This is a modest inflation supporting growth. He said "If there is no inflation in the economy, then it won't be a good and dynamic economy for which there is a need for having a certain level of inflation all the time.
The secretary was addressing at a workshop titled "Stakeholder (media) Consultation Workshop" as chief guest organized by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) for the members of the Bangladesh Development Journalist Forum (DJFB) at the BBS auditorium in the city.
Chaired by the director general of the BBS Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief information officer of the Press Information Department (PID) Surath Kumar Sarkar and deputy director general of Bangladesh Betar ASM Zahid spoke at the workshop as special guests.
Deputy director general of BBS Ghose Subobrata gave the address of welcome while director of BBS Dr Md Shahadat Hossain made a presentation on National Population Register (NPR) while BBS director Abdul Kader Miah made the key-note presentation on "Consumer Price Index (CPI): Inflation Rate and Wage Rate Index (WRI): Practices in Bangladesh".
Turning to the issue of CPI again, Yamin said if there is not an expected level of inflation in an economy, then there would be no such investment.
He said it is also not good for an economy if the inflation rate dips below 5 percent or shoots up much more than 5 percent.
The secretary said a survey was carried out during the COVID-19 period where it was found that the cause of deaths from various diseases in the country was much higher than the deaths from pandemic.
Quoting the survey findings, he mentioned that some 5,002 people in Bangladesh died from COVID-19 during the survey period, but around 1.80 lakh people died from various heart-related diseases.
That survey proved that deaths from other diseases were much higher than the deaths from pandemic in Bangladesh and thus the general perception of the commoners was changed, Yamin added. BBS director general Mohammad Tajul Islam said that they are hopeful of materializing a National Population Register (NPR) in the country which is expected to reduce fraudulence to a big extent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facebook unfriends Australia: News sites go dark in content row
Ryanair loses EU court bid against airline bailouts
Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 2020
Automakers, medical device firms ask Biden for US chip factory subsidies
More Brexit firms shift to the Netherlands as uncertainty persists
Amid freeze Texas governor bans natural gas exports
Ispahani Tea wins National Productivity Award 2019
In presence of Southeast Bank Deputy Managing Director Anwar Uddin


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft