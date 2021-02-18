Road, water transport contribute 10.96pc to economy: BBS Survey

Road and water transport sectors' contribution to the country's economy is Tk1875 billion which is around 10.96 percent, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The survey statistics was released on Monday under the 'Modernization of National Accounts Statistics' project by the BBS.

According to the survey, the total number of road and water vehicles in the private sector is 29, 21,460. Of them, the number of road vehicles is 26, 59,260 and water vehicles 2, 62,200.

The contribution of the road transport to the country's economy is Tk1734 billion while the contribution of the water transport is Tk141 billion.

Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, Secretary of the Statistics and Information Management Department, said, the survey is helpful to understand the real scenario of the country's transport sector.

He said there was no denying the chaotic situation in the transport sector.

"The statistics are giving us an accurate calculation that we are well ahead in the transport sector. We are moving forward especially in the field of water and roads transports," he noted.

According to the BBS survey, the total number of passenger and freight vehicles on the road is 26, 59,257.

The number of passenger vehicles is 24, 22,129 and the rate is 91.08 percent of total vehicles. Of them, 17, 78,894 are mechanical vehicles and 6, 43,234 are non-mechanical vehicles.

The number of freight vehicles is 2, 37,129 and its rate is 8.92 percent. Of them, 1, 94,318 are mechanical vehicles and 42,811 are non-mechanical vehicles.

The total manpower working in the road transport sector is 33, 06000. Of them, 28, 57,000 are in passenger transport and 4, 48,000 are in freight transport.

The survey report says the total cost of operating the vehicles is Tk645 billion. Of this, salaries and allowances are Tk140 billion, fuel Tk289 billion, spare parts and maintenance Tk155 billion and others Tk61 billion.

The number of cargo vessels is 87,928. Of them, 83,562 are mechanical vessels and 4,366 are non-mechanical vessels.

The water transport has a manpower of 6, 72,000. Of them, 2, 93,000 are masters or drivers, helpers and cleaners, cabin boys, 1, 35,000 are cooks.

Laskar and Khalasi are 1, 26,000, unpaid family workers 32, 000and 86,000 people are working in other sectors.

There are 6, 90,000 people working in the water sector. Of them, 3, 04000 people are working in passenger transport and 3, 86,000 people are working in freight or goods transport.

The total cost of operating water transport is Tk119.3 billion. Of this, salaries and allowances are Tk2.4 billion, fuel Tk84.6 billion, spare parts and maintenance Tk15.9 billion and others Tk16.5 billion.