Diabari-Agargaon metro rail to start on Victory Day: Minister

A part of metro rail service from Diabari to Agargaon in Dhaka will start operating formally on December 16, also the Victory Day of the country, this year, Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Wednesday.

The minister said this after he had visited Diabari Depot of metro rail project. Metro rail project Managing Director (MD) MN Siddique and other high officials of the project were present there.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "I believe in our system. I have faith in our workers, engineers and who are working in this project. They have bold patriotism also. We want to run the first section of the rail project on our Victory Day this year."

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also several times said metro rail services in Dhaka will start formally on Dec 16, 2021amid the celebrations of Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence.

The construction of the 20-kilometre metro rail route from Uttara to Motijheel via Mirpur under package 6 of the Mass Rapid Transit or MRT project began in June, 2016.

Quader previously said the route from Uttara to Agargaon would open by December, 2019 and the

whole project would be completed by the end of 2020.

But, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expects the project to be completed by 2022.

All the projects under the MRT programme for overhauling Dhaka's public transport system will end by 2028, according to Japan's foreign aid agency.

Japanese aid agency JICA is providing Tk 165.05 billion of the total Tk 220 billion cost of the project with the government financing the rest.

Once completed, 24 pairs of metro rail trains will run to and from Uttara and Motijheel via Mirpur and Farmgate.

It will take less than 40 minutes to reach Motijheel from Uttara and the government expects to carry 60,000 passengers on each direction of the route every hour easing pressure on the streets and sufferings in traffic congestion.





