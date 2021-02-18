Talks with Malaysia fail to reach consensus

The Malaysian government has agreed to extend the tenure of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to send migrants to the country for the next five more years.

Malaysia will take around 22,000 migrant workers stuck in Bangladeshi after the coronavirus struck the world.

But they didn't agree with the Bangladesh's proposal to allow the country's recruiting agencies to send migrants there, if the market reopens again.

Following the disagreement between the countries on setting the limit of the recruiting agencies, the meeting of Bangladesh Malaysian Joint Working Group (JWG) on Migration ended on Wednesday without any major decision.

However, the delegations of the two countries agreed to continue the discussion on resolving the issues consulting with their higher authorities.

Like the first day of the virtual meeting started on Tuesday, Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan led their respective countries at the meeting of the second day.

After failing to reach a decision on Tuesday the meeting was postponed till 12pm on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting agreed on some issues discussed there. But, some issues still remain undecided. The issues cannot be resolved at the meeting.

"We have to talk to our higher authorities for resolving the problems. They will also consult with their higher authorities. If they give consent, the decisions will be finalized," he added.

He informed that the Malaysian Human Resources Minister had given his consent on taking the stranded Bangladeshi workers back to the country.

They also agreed to extend the MoU for the next five years. Some other issues including recruiting process, wages and other facilities were also resolved there.

He also informed that it may take time to start the migrants sending process, even after resolving the issues. "We have to wait for sending migrants there until controlling the Covid-19 pandemic."

While talking to media after the meeting, Expatriate Welfare Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin, also a member of the delegation, told reporters that mainly the disagreement was created on setting the limit of agencies.

Bangladesh wanted to ensure the facilities on a wider scale involving all valid recruiting agencies in the migrant sending process.

"However, they disagreed. They want to receive migrants from Bangladesh through limited number of agencies following the list they would provide. We cannot finalise the issue without consulting with the higher authorities. The issue will be forwarded to the higher authorities," he added.

In response to a query on the number of agencies, Salehim said they wanted limited number of agencies for








