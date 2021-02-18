Video
Building height to be fixed for every zone in city

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The government is planning to fix the limit of building heights for every zone of Dhaka city on the basis of the density of the population and communication facilities in the area.
"Building heights would be fixed based on population and communication system of the area. However,  the final decision will be taken after consulting architects, urban planners and other
stakeholders including those involved in the private housing sector," Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting with the country's realtors.
Earlier, convener of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) Review Committee Tajul Islam held a meeting with the leaders of Real Estate and Housing Association (REHAB) and Bangladesh Land Developers Association (BLDA) in his ministry conference room at the Secretariat.
Tajul said roads, schools-colleges, shopping malls, health centres, sports grounds, water bodies, and other civic amenities including greening should be ensured for human movement.
Emphasizing the need to fix area-based holding tax, water, gas, electricity and other utility service charges, Tajul said it is not fair that people living in elite areas and those in Jatrabari or Wari areas to pay the same price.
"Our only objective is to make Dhaka city liveable, attractive and modern and that's why long-term plans like DAP has been adopted," he added. Tajul sought the cooperation of all concerned for the implementation of DAP.
The meeting was chaired by Ministry of Housing and Public Works Secretary M Shahid Ullah Khandaker.


