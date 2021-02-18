Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Front Page

Govt issues alert over ‘high risk’ cyber attack threat

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The government's Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT) has issued an alert to several financial and government organisations over a possible cyber-attack.
Several organisations, including Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Police, Corona BD, Islami Bank, BRAC Bank and bKash came under attack on February15, according to the CIRT.
In a statement released on its website on Tuesday, the CIRT's Cyber Threat Research team said a group called 'KASABLANKA' was behind the hacks, labelling the threat as 'high risk'.
"There is no indication that the attack was carried out for financial gains. However,      it could become a serious threat, which could lead to the theft of important information or large-scale financial losses," it said.
The CIRT also warned that hackers could mislead people about vaccines by creating fake web portals emulating the government's websites for Covid-19-related information.
It called on the victims of cyber-attacks to be vigilant about cybersecurity and report suspicious matters to https://www.cirt.gov.bd/incident-reporting.
The government had previously issued alerts to Bangladeshi banks over possible cyber-heist in November.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road, water transport contribute 10.96pc to economy: BBS Survey
Mangled bus and twisted truck lie on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway
Tangled wires of internet connections narrow down the pavement
443 new C-19 cases, 16 more die
‘Terrified’ UN envoy issues stark warning on Myanmar
Diabari-Agargaon metro rail to start on Victory Day: Minister
Talks with Malaysia fail to reach consensus
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft