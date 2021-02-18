Video
Edible oil prices re-fixed

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The government  has re-fixed the prices of edible oil and decided to keep the prices of crude soybean and palm oil stable by setting a maximum limit of price, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday.
"The sale of edible oil at government-fixed prices must be ensured," the minister said at a press briefing after a meeting of the National Committee on Daily Essential Commodity Marketing and Distribution at Bangladesh Secretariat.
The minister asserted that the edible oil prices would be controlled with a firm hand. He said that as the edible oil prices are volatile in the international market, the National Committee on Daily Essential Commodity Marketing and Distribution will meet every month.
Tipu Munshi said soybean oil (loose) will be sold at Tk 107 per litre at mill gates, while its prices for distributors will be Tk 110 and that of retail Tk 115.
Besides, the price of per litre bottled soybean oil at mill gates has been fixed at Tk 123, while for distributors at Tk 127 and the retail price at Tk 135.
The price of five-litre bottled soybean oil has been set at Tk 590 at mill gates, while for distributors at Tk 610 and the retail price at Tk 630.
The price of per litre palm super oil (loose) will be Tk 95 at mill gates, while for distributors Tk 98 and the retail price will be Tk 104.
About the Ramadan market, the minister said, "Enough stock of daily essentials should be ensured to avoid any scarcity considering the upcoming Ramadan. The government will provide    all kinds of support in this regard."
Munshi said the price of edible oil has gone up in the international market and the prices will be adjusted regularly in line with the international market rates.
The prices of some essentials like edible oil, chickpea, fowl, brinjal and cucumber see a fresh hike ahead of Ramadan every year as Muslim devotees consume these items in a greater way during the fasting month. The holy month is expected to begin in mid-April.


