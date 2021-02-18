Death references of 8 convicts reach HC

The death references of eight convicts in Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Foysal Arefin Dipon murder case have reached the High Court for approval of the judgement delivered by a Dhaka tribunal.

Confirming the matter, Supreme Court spokesman and Special Officer of the HC Mohammad Saifur Rahman said the tribunal sent all the documents to

the HC on Wednesday.

When a trial court gave death sentence to the accused, then it needs approval of the HC to execute the judgement, he said. After reaching the documents, the death reference section of the HC will prepare the paper book of the case, scrutinising the documents.

Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Md Mojibur Rahman on February 10 sentenced eight members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) to death in the case.

They convicts are sacked army major Ziaul Huque, 50, Moinul Hasan Shamim, 24, Md Abdus Sabur, 23, Khairul Islam, 24, Md Abu Siddique Sohel, 34, Md Mozammel Hossain Saimon, 25, Md Sheikh Abdullah, 27, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib, 28.

Ziaul Haque and Akram Hossain are absconding since the beginning of the case. The six other convicts had earlier given confessional statements in the case.

Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Dipon was hacked to death at his Aziz Super Market office on November 31 in 2015.

His wife Razia Rahman filed the case on the day with Shahbagh Police Station.

Investigation Officer and Assistant Police Commissioner Detective of branch Fazlur Rahman submitted the charge sheet against eight accused on November 15 in 2018.

On March 19 in 2019, the tribunal accepted the charge sheet. The tribunal on October 13 in 2019, framed charges against eight members of banned ABT in the case.



