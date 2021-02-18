HC directs BTRC to remove AL Jazeera TV documentary from online platforms

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to take immediate steps to remove Al Jazeera Television's documentary report from the online platforms like Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter in Bangladesh.

The HC also asked the BTRC to represent effectively with the online platform authorities to stop further streaming of the documentary.

However, the apex court did not respond to ban the broadcast of the TV channel Al Jazeera in the country.

Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news channel broadcast a documentary titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' on February 1. The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after disposing of a petition that sought a ban on the broadcast of Al Jazeera report.

The court observed that the petitioner is not an aggrieved person and he has no locus standi to file the writ petition.

However, since there has been no prescribed law that can guide BTRC to ask any international social media to take down the content that could malign the prestige and dignity of an elected democratic government, it said.

In such a view of the matter this court exercising extraordinary jurisdiction thus direct BTRC to prevent further worsening of the situation by streaming through those social media nationally and internationally.

It was not inclined to ban the international TV channel as Bangladesh laws empowered the Information Ministry to stop telecast of any Television channels in Bangladesh.

The court earlier heard for three days on the writ petition from the six amici curiae and the Attorney General.

At the hearing Attorney General AM Amin Uddin argued in supporting the writ petition and prayed for necessary orders.

On February 15, six amici curiae including former attorneys general AJ Mohammad Ali and Fida M Kamal, senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam, Prabir Neogi and Shahdeen Malik and former law minister and Awami League lawmaker Abdul Matin Khosru submitted their expert opinion to the court.

Five amici curiae told the court that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person as per the constitutional provisions. Therefore, the writ is not maintainable.

But amicus curiae, senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru, disagreed with the opinions put forward by five other senior lawyers

On February 10, the High Court decided to hear opinions of the six lawyers whether the broadcast of the Doha-based Al Jazeera could be banned or blocked in Bangladesh.

On February 8, Supreme Court lawyer Amanul Kabir Emon filed the writ petition with the HC.

The petitioner yesterday filed a supplementary petition in support of his writ petition.

Amanul Kabir Emon himself argued for the writ petition while lawyer Khandker Reza-E Raquib appeared for the BTRC and Deputy Attorney General Nowrose Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State during the hearing in the court.

After the documentary report was published on February 1, Bangladesh government had dismissed it, calling it 'false and defamatory' and a desperate 'smear campaign' instigated by extremists and their allies, working in London and elsewhere.

Later on, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also said that the government was exploring avenues to take legal steps against the Qatar-based news channel.

Other than the Foreign Ministry, Bangladesh Police Service Association and Bangladesh Army, among other professional bodies and organizations, also condemned the report.

The report had levelled various allegations against Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and his brothers, which went viral on social media and drew controversy from different quarters.

On Tuesday, General Aziz told reporters that the allegations were false, concocted and part of a conspiracy by vested groups.









