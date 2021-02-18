HC upholds death penalty for 10 militants

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday upheld a trial court verdict that sentenced ten members of banned militant outfit Harkat ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh (Huji) to death in a case filed over a plot to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a 76-kilogramme bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj 20 years ago.

The HC also upheld the life imprisonment of a convict and 14 years' imprisonment of two convicts. It also acquitted one convict in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Badruzzaman delivered the verdict after hearing death reference and appeals filed by the convicts challenging the trial court verdict.

The death row convicts are Washim Akhter alias Tareq Hossain, Md Rashed Driver alias Abul Kalam, Md Yusuf alias Moshab Morol, Sheikh Farid alias Maulana Shawkat Osman, Hafez Jahangir Alam Badar, Maulana Abu Bakar, Hafez Maulana Yahiya, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hye and and Maulana Abdur Rauf alias Abdur Razzaque.

The court upheld the life term imprisonment and 14 years' imprisonment of Mehedi Hasan alias Abdul Wadud and Anisul alias Anis, respectively.

Besides, the HC asked the authorities to free another convict, Mohibullah Alias Mafizur Rahman, who was also sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by the lower court on consideration that he had already served 14-year jail term.

The HC also acquitted a schoolteacher named Sarwar Hosain who was awarded 14 years imprisonment by the lower court as the state has failed to prove the allegations brought against him.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Md Morshed and Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah appeared for the state while Amulya Kumar Sarker placed arguments as state defence lawyer for the absconding convicts and lawyers SM Shahjahan, Mohammad Ahsan and Mohammad Nasiruddin stood for the convicts, who are now in jail.

After the verdict, the Attorney General told the journalist that prosecution has proved the wide-ranging conspiracy of the convicts to make the country leaderless by killing Sheikh Hasina. They have also confessed to their crimes under Section 164. We are satisfied with the judgement.

On February 1, the HC bench set February 17 to deliver the verdict, after concluding hearing on the death reference and appeals.

During hearing, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin prayed to the HC to uphold the trial court verdict in the case, saying that the convicted accused have committed a very serious and unpardonable offence by planting 76kg bomb in order to kill AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Had the bomb gone off, an incident like 2004's August 21 grenade attack could have taken place.

The defence lawyers prayed to the HC to acquit their clients, saying that the trial court has delivered the verdict only on the basis of the confessional statement made by Huji leader Mufti Abdul Hannan.

The Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 in Dhaka on August 20 in 2017 awarded death sentence to 10 Huji leaders and activists, life imprisonment to one, 14-year jail term to three, and acquitted 10 others.

Of them, 13 are now in jail while 11 are still at large.

Mufti Hannan, prime accused in the case, was hanged on April 12 in 2017 at Kashimpur High-Security Prison for killing three people and injuring former British high commissioner in Bangladesh and dozen others in Sylhet 13 years ago.

The 76-kg bomb was found near Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Ideal College under Kotalipara upazila in Gopalganj on July 21 in 2000. It was planted to kill the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was supposed to address a rally there the next day.

Sub-Inspector Nur Hossain of Kotalipara Police Station filed the case under the Explosive Substances Act.

Criminal Investigation Department submitted the charge sheet against Mufti Hannan and 24 others on April 8 in 2001, showing 83 people as prosecution witnesses.

Gopalganj District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against the 25 on July 2 the same year.

The Gopalganj District Court recorded statements of 40 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case. Then, the case was shifted to the Speedy Trial Tribunal from Gopalganj District and Sessions Judge's Court for its quick disposal.



