

Janata Bank holds Rajshahi Divisional Managers Confce

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Abdus Salam Azad addressed the conference as a chief guest

Speaking as the chief guest at the conference, Md Abdus Salam Azad, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said, "We have to give utmost importance to deposit collection. We need to turn around by bringing the current advanced banking services to the doorsteps of our customers."

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Abdul Jabbar addressed the conference as a special guest.

The conference was presided over by General Manager of Rajshahi Divisional Office Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain.

General managers of the head office Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Hossain Yahya Chowdhury, Mohammad Masfiul Bari and Mohammad Abul Mansur, General manager of Mymensingh Division Mohammad Kamruzzaman and area heads and branch managers concerned took part in the conference.

