Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:59 PM
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Janata Bank holds Rajshahi Divisional Managers Confce

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A branch managers conference was held at the auditorium of Sardah Police Academy in Rajshahi to achieve the business goals organised by the Rajshahi divisional office of Janata Bank Limited recently, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Abdus Salam Azad addressed the conference as a chief guest
Speaking as the chief guest at the conference, Md Abdus Salam Azad, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said, "We have to give utmost importance to deposit collection. We need to turn around by bringing the current advanced banking services to the doorsteps of our customers."
Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Abdul Jabbar addressed the conference as a special guest.
The conference was presided over by General Manager of Rajshahi Divisional Office Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain.
General managers of the head office Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Hossain Yahya Chowdhury, Mohammad Masfiul Bari and Mohammad Abul Mansur, General manager of Mymensingh Division Mohammad Kamruzzaman and area heads and branch managers concerned took part in the conference.


