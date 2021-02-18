Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Business

Etihad Airways to turn obsolete aircraft parts into art

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ABU DHABI, Feb 17: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has partnered with local designers to upcycle obsolete aircraft cabin interiors into pieces of art, as an environmentally friendly alternative of dealing with waste.
Carpet and fabric rolls, emergency equipment, sidewalls and windows, and Economy and Business class seats are just some of the old aircraft parts Azza Al Qubaisi and Christine Wilson used to design art installations for Etihad Airways.
Terry Daly, executive director of Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing said: "End-of-life parts that were destined for landfill have been repurposed into beautiful art instillations by skilled artists who used rare and unwanted aircraft scraps. By collaborating with artists from the local community, our goal is to not only showcase talent within the region, but to further encourage sustainable innovation that's good for the environment".
Born in Abu Dhabi, Emirati sculptor Azza Al Qubaisi's first art piece used seat floor mounting rails as a building motif to create symmetric geometric formations that can be displayed free standing or suspended from the ceiling.
"Visiting Etihad's warehouse of aircraft parts during the Covid-19 pandemic brought back memories of travelling around the world and discovering different cultures," she said. "I was thrilled to have unlimited access to amazing materials that I could upcycle or melt into art for my 'Seeking Identity' sculpture series."
"After deconstructing some seats, I have a bigger appreciation for the ergonomics and technology that goes into them - there are hundreds of pieces. I'm already working on a second piece of art by melting and casting the scrap materials I didn't use for my first installation and I can't wait to share it with the world," she added.
Using aircraft curtains, wall panels, life jackets and cabin interiors, Christine Wilson, an emerging artist from Ireland based in Dubai, designed a multidimensional upcycled art piece to encapsulate a textural zeitgeist of Etihad.
"Upon reflection and consideration, we want to remind travellers that 2020 should be remembered for more than the difficulty of Covid-19 times. 'Aintiqal /' is a visual reflection of the Abu Dhabi skyline and depicts the incredible landmark achievements of the UAE's space programme. It represents national pride and reminds us of new beginnings and a new journey," said Christine.
Inspired by nature with a passion for the environment, Wilson founded her 'covid-couture' business at the start of the global pandemic to play her part in remaking the world and living a sustainable life.
Etihad is displaying the art pieces at Etihad Headquarters and hopes to commission similar work in the future.
-Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank holds Rajshahi Divisional Managers Confce
Business Event
BANKING EVENTS
Coffee sector full of beans despite pandemic
Etihad Airways to turn obsolete aircraft parts into art
IndiGo to launch about two dozen regional flights this summer
Fair Mart choses Paperfly as nationwide delivery partner
UK for deals with EU members on creative work permits


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft