Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:59 PM
Home Business

IndiGo to launch about two dozen regional flights this summer

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

MUMBAI, Feb 17: Low cost major IndiGo on Tuesday announced the launch of twenty two flights connecting key regional cities from March 28.
IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala - Aizawl under Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS) and exclusive flights between BhubaneswarPatna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati. IndiGo will be also be commencing flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat, said the airline in a press statement.
The 45-minute long, daily flight between Agartala and Aizawl would cut the travel time between the capitals of Tripura and Mizoram considerably. A road trip takes about eleven hours on the NH 108 that meanders along a 345 kilometre route to connect these two cities. Except for Bhubaneswar-Patna flights which will be launched on May 1, all the other flights will be started from March 28.
Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo said, "The introduction of these new exclusive routes will further bolster the airline's domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility. Direct connections between
Bhubaneswar and Patna - the ancient cities; Jaipur and Vadodara - the textile hubs; Rajahmundry and Tirupati, the sacred cities, will cater to the travel demand in the cities, alongside promoting trade and tourism."     -TNN


