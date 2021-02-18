Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:59 PM
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Business

Fair Mart choses Paperfly as nationwide delivery partner

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Leading e-commerce platform Fair Mart Limited has chosen Paperfly to be their nationwide home delivery partner, signing an agreement between the two sides recently.
The agreement was signed in  the presence of Md. Ataul Haque, Head of Business Development, Fair Mart Limited and Rahath Ahmed, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Paperfly along with the high officials from both the companies.
Under this agreement Paperfly will be taking care of nationwide home delivery services for Fair Mart Limited, one of the leading e-commerce organization in Bangladesh.
Utilizing the nationwide delivery network of Paperfly, Fair Mart intent to brought every household in the country within their serving area.
"Paperfly is famed for their unmatched logistics services and has contributed as a multiplier effect for the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh. With this partnership, we are looking forward to expanding our services across the country and offer a superior online shopping experience for our consumers." says Md. Ataul Haque, Head of Business Development, Fair Mart Limited.
Regarding this agreement, Paperfly's Co-founder and CMO Rahath Ahmed said, "We are proud to become the delivery partner of one of the leading e-commerce platform like Fair Mart Limited. With our optimized delivery services across the country, we are looking forward to offering the best online shopping experience for the consumers of Fair Mart Limited."
On behalf of Fair Mart, Md. Ataul Haque-Head of Business Development, Sheikh Fuad Ahmed- Deputy Manager, and Asif Shahnawas- E-commerce Business Operation and Paperfly's Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed, Head of Sales and Key Accounts- Reaz Uddin Khan, Assistant Manager, Key accounts- Oli-Ur-Reza were present during the event.
Founded in 2016, Paperfly is the homegrown leading logistic solution provider in Bangladesh. Over the past 5 years, the company has introduced smart return, smart check, smart log, in-app call and cashless pay features.


« PreviousNext »

