Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:58 PM
itel Vision launches smkartphone in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

itel has recently launched smartphone itel Vision 1 Pro in Bangladesh. The device has 3GB of RAM and a 32GB of internal storage, which is enough to keep some of the apps in the background and give more room for storing apps, pictures, videos and other valuable contents.
If the 32GB storage not enough for the storage then this device has a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB of additional storage, says a press release.
itel Vision 1 Pro flaunts a stylish waterdrop Fullscreen design that looks and feels beautiful in your hands. It comes with a 6.5" HD+ display. In addition, it comes with a "rectangular" shaped triple-camera set up consisting of an 8MP main and 2MP Macro lens plus a depth-sensor that gives you a better quality of pictures and videos you shoot.
It also has an 5MP front camera, complemented by AI Face Beauty 3.0 that promises decent quality for selfies. Blending the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies augmented reality (AR), and human touch learnings, AI face Beauty 3.0 is great to adjust the lighting environment, facial features, colors and details as per your individual needs.
Another notable feature of itel Vision 1 Pro is its powerful 4000mAh battery with AI Power Master. It has been built to last for a whole day even with heavy consumption. While watching the video continuously, it can last up to 7 hours. Thanks to the AI Power Master, the battery saves power intelligently, and this can help increase battery life by up to 35%.
Measuring just 8.5mm in thickness and weighing around 164 grams, itel Vision 1 Pro is one of the slimmest smartphones launched by itel. Vision 1 Pro 3GB comes in two attractive colors: Dazzle black and Cosmic Shine






