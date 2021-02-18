Walton to pay power bill up to 21 yrs for AC buyers



Walton senior higher officials attend launching of the Digital Campaign Season-9 at a the Declaration Programme held in Dhaka On Tuesday.

In the campaign's season, customers are offered to get back money equivalent to maximum 21 years electricity bill as free on the purchase of any model of Walton brand's split AC from Walton Plaza or distributor outlets across the country, says a press release.

During this campaign, customers will also get free installation facility. These customers' benefits have come into effect from Tuesday last and will continue to until May 31 next.

Officials of the Walton AC department announced these customers' benefits at a 'Declaration Programme' of digital campaign's Season-9 held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

Walton air-conditioner is going to build customers' database to ensure faster after-sales service. On this occasion, Walton is conducting its Digital Campaign Season-9 now. In the digital registration, the details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of the customer, contact number and the model number of the product purchased are being stored on a server so that customers can avail the service from any Walton service center any time, even if the warranty card is lost.

The event was attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md. Rayhan, Tavir Rahman, Ariful Ambia, Dr Shakhawat Hossen and Firoj Alam.

Walton AC customers will be given free installation facility along with free electricity bill for 21 years on the occasion of New Year-2021 and 'International Mother Language Day' on February 21.

This special benefit can also be availed in case of buying AC under EMI (Equal Monthly Installation) facility or online at eplaza.waltonbd.com. Customers can avail EMI facility for 12 months. In addition to the 1 year replacement facility, customers are also getting a guarantee of up to 10 years on its compressor. Besides those benefits, customers can purchase Walton brand new ACs at 25 percent discount through exchanging any brand's used ACs.











