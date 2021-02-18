Video
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Business

Dollar hits 5-month highs against yen

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, Feb 17: The dollar rose against low-yielding currencies on Wednesday, reaching a five-month high against the yen, as US bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.
Bitcoin set a record high of $51,300, a day after the cryptocurrency rose to $50,000 for the first time. That brought its total market capitalisation to more than $900 billion, as traders bet on its further acceptance among major companies.
The dollar's index against six other major currencies jumped from Tuesday's three-week low of 90.117 to last stand at 90.739.
Soaring US bond yields boosted the dollar, with the 10-year yield rising as high as 1.333 per cent from around 1.20 per cent at the end of last week.    -Reuters


