Dollar hits 5-month highs against yen

LONDON, Feb 17: The dollar rose against low-yielding currencies on Wednesday, reaching a five-month high against the yen, as US bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.

Bitcoin set a record high of $51,300, a day after the cryptocurrency rose to $50,000 for the first time. That brought its total market capitalisation to more than $900 billion, as traders bet on its further acceptance among major companies.

The dollar's index against six other major currencies jumped from Tuesday's three-week low of 90.117 to last stand at 90.739.

Soaring US bond yields boosted the dollar, with the 10-year yield rising as high as 1.333 per cent from around 1.20 per cent at the end of last week. -Reuters





















