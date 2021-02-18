Three teams win FBCCI Solveathon final judging



FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim and FBCCI Technology Adviser Sonia Bashir Kabir pose for photograph along with the participants at the FBCCI Solveathon held at the FBCCI office in the city on Tuesday

FBCCI Solveathon held for the first time in Bangladesh. This event is an initiative of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A total of five teams-TEAM AFTERGRAD, TEAM D4A (DATA 4 ALL), TEAM KRI SHOP, TEAM LOCAL TESLA SHAKTI SHONCHOY, and TEAM SUSHASTO participated in the final round. Out of five teams, TEAM AFTERGRAD , TEAM KRI SHOP and TEAM SUSHASTO have won for their theme on Edu Tech, Agri Tech and Health Tech respectively.

Name of winner teams will be declared in the closing ceremony later. The best three teams have been selected after various skill tests. These startups will be awarded later.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim delivered welcome speech while FBCCI Technology Adviser Sonia Bashir Kabir moderated the programme, says a press release.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "I believe this platform will create great opportunities in terms of entrepreneurship training of talented youth to guide and assist the talented individuals of the country who can exploit the power of technology to work on challenges and be a part of global community and represent Bangladesh globally."

Robi CEO Mahtab Ahmed, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, IPDC Finance Limited CEO Mominul Islam, Citi Bank Bangladesh MD & Citi Country Officer Shekar N. Rajashekaran, Dhaka University Professor Lafifa Jamal and Dhaka University IBA Prof Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, BRAC University Chairperson Tamara Abed and Ambassador (Retd.) Md. Abdul Hannan were the Judges of the final event.

Digiland Co-Founder & CEO Niklas Friese, Deligram Founder & CEO Waiz Rahim, Solshare Founder & CEO Sebastian Groh, Doctor Koi Co-Founder & CEO Sadman Soeb, Priyoshop Co-Founder & CEO Asikul Alam Khan, Dana Co-Founder & CEO Gazi Yar were the facilitators of the teams.

Earlier, 150 individuals had been selected from more than 500 registered applicants coming from different districts of the country, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna. A total of 10 teams were formed with the participating candidates.

To train startups, FBCCI has entered into agreements with international educational institutions such as MIT in the United States, Accelerating Asia in Singapore, Seneca College in Canada and the University of Toronto in Canada.

Participants in the FBCCI Solveathon have worked on four themes: Resilient Ecosystem: preserving and strengthening the ecosystem along with carbon mitigation; Health Security and Pandemics: protecting people from health threats and outbreaks of disease; Equitable Classrooms and Learning Spaces: improving the learning environment for the next generation and Digital Inclusion for Economic Justice: effective solutions to ensure a fair connection between digital commerce and public services for everyone.











