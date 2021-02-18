Video
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Business

Asian markets down on profit-taking but optimism persists

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

HONG KONG, Feb 17: Most markets fell in Asia on Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a strong rally across the world in recent weeks, with investors worried valuations may have gone too far for now.
However, analysts said that while equities have room for a drop, the general view is that they will resume their strong upward march as vaccine rollouts, slowing infection rates and the easing of lockdowns allow economies to return to normal.
Focus is also on Washington, as US lawmakers try to push through President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, the prospect of which has been a key driver of a months-long surge across global equities.
Bets that the vast spending splurge will give an extra boost to the world's top economy -- and the prospect of business reopenings -- have also fired inflation expectations, sending US Treasury yields close to one-year highs.
That has led to concerns about rising borrowing costs, which market-watchers fear could staunch the recovery and hit consumer spending.
"The move up in yields has been driven by increasing inflationary concerns amid a rise in energy prices along with the prospect of a big US fiscal stimulus and the global recovery entering a more solid stage as vaccine rollouts lead to the reopening of economies," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.
Stephen Innes at Axi said in a note: "It's difficult to tell if we have reached any significant inflection points, but it's certainly starting to feel that the rip higher in US bond yields at least on the margins could be the match in the stimulus powder barrel.
"That being said it remains to be seen if any real drags will hinder the raging bull driving equity market sentiment these days."
Innes added that traders remained confident the rescue package and Federal Reserve largesse -- as well as reassurances it will keep monetary policy loose -- will continue to lend massive support to markets.    -AFP


