Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip

Stock markets extended loss as most of the major sectors closed lower.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 23.71 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 5,503.68. Two other indices also edged lower. The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips fell 25.76 points to finish at 2,120.40 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 1.64 point to close at 1,250.91.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, fell to Taka 8,638.669 million on the country's premier bourse, which was Taka 9,957.367 million at the previous session.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 346 issues traded, 101 declined, 143 advanced and 102 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, BATBC, Lanka Bangla Finance and Robi.

Janata Insurance was the day's best performer while Beximco was the worst loser.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing by 66.54 points to settle at 15,941 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 42.34 points to close at 9,616.13.

Of the issues traded, 107 declined, 76 advanced and 57 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 77.94 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 26.39 crore. -BSS









