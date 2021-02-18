Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Business

Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Stock markets extended loss as most of the major sectors closed lower.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 23.71 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 5,503.68. Two other indices also edged lower. The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips fell 25.76 points to finish at 2,120.40 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 1.64 point to close at 1,250.91.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, fell to Taka 8,638.669 million on the country's premier bourse, which was Taka 9,957.367 million at the previous session.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 346 issues traded, 101 declined, 143 advanced and 102 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, BATBC, Lanka Bangla Finance and Robi.
Janata Insurance was the day's best performer while Beximco was the worst loser.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing by 66.54 points to settle at 15,941 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 42.34 points to close at 9,616.13.
Of the issues traded, 107 declined, 76 advanced and 57 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 77.94 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 26.39 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank holds Rajshahi Divisional Managers Confce
Business Event
BANKING EVENTS
Coffee sector full of beans despite pandemic
Etihad Airways to turn obsolete aircraft parts into art
IndiGo to launch about two dozen regional flights this summer
Fair Mart choses Paperfly as nationwide delivery partner
UK for deals with EU members on creative work permits


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft