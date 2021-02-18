Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Business

BD, UK hold maiden bilateral trade investment dialogue

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

The first ever Bangladesh-United Kingdom Trade and Investment Dialogue took place at Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka on Tuesday.
At the dialogue, the UK Government was represented by the British High Commissioner, Robert Chatterton Dickson, and the Government of Bangladesh was represented by the Commerce Secretary, Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin.
The discussions were cordial and constructive, according to the UK High Commission in Dhaka late on Tuesday.
Bangladesh and the UK agreed to develop a future trade partnership that will increase mutual prosperity and further Bangladesh's economic development as it graduates from Least Developed Country status.
Both countries agreed to improve the trading relationship through a mutual commitment to private sector led growth, encouraging investment, and addressing barriers to trade faced by their companies when exporting goods and services.
Bangladesh and the UK discussed cooperation in areas such as GSP, LDC Graduation, investment cooperation, access of Bangladeshi professionals to UK service sectors, trade facilitation, ease of doing business, financial sector development, higher education provision, taxation issues and intellectual property protection.
 "The UK is committed to working with Bangladesh to create a trade and investment relationship that helps both of our economies grow, the press release quoted the British High Commissioner as saying.
"Foreign Investment can provide jobs, transfer skills and generate revenue. A conducive business environment and removal of market access barriers can benefit both countries."
The Bangladesh Commerce Secretary said: "This dialogue will pave the way for our products, services and professionals to penetrate the UK market and contribute to increased investment in Bangladesh and expand our exports."


