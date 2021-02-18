Video
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Business

Nearly Tk 569cr Being Disbursed Thru MFS

Govt incentives for nearly 5 lakh  Covid-hit fish, livestock farmers 

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque along with Planning Minister M. A. Mannan and Parliamentary Standing Committee on Fisheries and Livestock Chairman Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, MP and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, inaugurating, disbursement of incentives among Covid - hit farmers, at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in on Wednesday.

The government has allotted Tk 568,86,41,250 as incentive for 4,85,476 Covid-hit farmers under the fisheries and the livestock sector and the Ministry of Fisheries and livestock has been implementing the disbursement.
The incentive has been disbursed to the recipients on Wednesday through Mobile Financial Services namely bKash, Nagad and respective back accounts in an event held at Osmani Auditorium in Dhaka.
The Disbursement of farmers was inaugurated at an event organized by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on Wednesday.
Out of this, the incentives of 400,000 beneficiaries will be sent via bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider.
Agriculture Minister Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the event as the event as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Planning Minister M. A. Mannan and Parliamentary Standing Committee on Fisheries and Livestock Chairman Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, MP, were the special guests.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim presided over the function. Raunak Mahmud, Secretary of Fisheries and Livestock Ministry delivered the welcome speech.
World Bank Country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon also spoke on the occasion.
Beneficiaries from several districts joined the event through video conferencing and expressed their satisfaction with the incentives received in their bKash accounts.
This initiative is taken to ensure the nutrition of people and to continue the success of meat production in the country. Under this, COVID affected farmers of dairy and poultry are receiving the incentive.
The government has taken several steps to distribute majority amount of money through reliable financial services like bKash in order to deliver the incentive directly to the beneficiaries with transparency, speed and security.
However, bKash has been successfully distributing various government allowances including secondary level stipends, financial aid of the Prime Minister during the pandemic, social safety net allowances and allowances for the workers of export oriented industries.
Beneficiary farmers can easily Cash Out the incentive money from any part of the country at any time through the extensive agent network of bKash across the country, without any additional cost.


