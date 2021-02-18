

AL leader Abul Hasnat passes away

He left behind his wife, two daughters, two sons and a host of admirers to mourn his death.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of an adviser of the party's central committee.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member and former president of Dhaka South City AL Abul Hasnat on Wednesday passed away on Wednesday due to old age complications. He was 79. Hasnat died at a city hospital on Wednesday afternoon.He left behind his wife, two daughters, two sons and a host of admirers to mourn his death.Meanwhile, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of an adviser of the party's central committee.In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and deep sympathy to the bereaved family.