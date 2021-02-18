Video
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home City News

Art show on Sheikh Hasina ends with tributes to Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The two-month-long art exhibition, hosted by Gallery Cosmos, on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina concluded on Tuesday, with rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The group art exhibition titled 'Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History' painted an elaborate picture of her journey from a cheerful teenager to a mother figure to millions of Bangladeshis who inspires to strive towards a brighter future emerging out of the ethos of darkness.
On the concluding day of the exhibition, former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique said the artists nicely depicted Sheikh Hasina's expressions, gestures and postures to show how Bangabandhu's daughter overcame various obstacles and challenges in her long political career.
"Sheikh Hasina has long been performing the responsibilities as Awami League President, and as either the opposition leader or the Prime Minister, braving various obstacles and challenges, including August 21 grenade attack and some other attacks on her at different times. Every artwork here has nicely captured her expressions, gestures and postures of that difficult times," he said.
Prof Arefin, also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), made the remarks while addressing the concluding ceremony of the group art exhibition at Cosmos Centre in the city.
Gallery Cosmos, in collaboration with the Cosmos Atelier71, hosted an art camp last year supported by the Cosmos Foundation on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu. The artworks produced at the camp were showcased at the exhibition.    -UNB


