Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:57 PM
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home City News

Feni Journalist Forum celebrates Silver Jubilee

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (fourth from left in the front row), is among the guests attended at the silver jubilee celebration of Feni Journalists' Forum, Dhaka, held at National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday. photo: observer

Feni Journalist Forum on Wednesday celebrated Silver Jubilee at Jatiya Press Club premises by arranging daylong colourful programmes with the presence of dignitaries of the country.
The programme was divided into several phases including discussion meeting, reminiscing, giving memorial of honour and lively cultural function.
Renowned journalist and former Media Advisor to the Prime Minister and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present at the programme as chief guest.
Feni Journalist Forum President Kazi Tanvir Alauddin was in chair and General Secretary Foyez Ullah Bhuiya moderated the programme.
Member of Parliament from Feni-3 constituency Masud Uddin Chowdhury, former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) MA Kashem, Dhaka University teacher Prof Abu Ahmed, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) fellow Dr Mostafizur Rahman, elderly poet Ershad Majumder, poet Kazi Rafique, poet Zakir Abu Zafar, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) president M Abdullah, secretary general of BFUJ Nurul Amin Rokon, executive member of Jatiya Press Club Ayub Bhuiya, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Mursalin Nomani, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ, partial) General Secretary Sazzad Alam Tapu and General Secretary of another portion of DUJ Md Shahidul Islam were present as special guests.
Besides, Dhaka University teacher and daughter of journalist ABM Musa Dr Sharmin Musa, Kazi Draksinda Jebin, daughter in law of martyred journalist Selina Parvin and Khandakar Tareq Raihan, nephew of Khandakar Mozammel Haque also took part in the discussion programme.
At the Silver Jubilee programme, posthumous Memorial of Honour was given to eight famous journalists of Feni for their vital role in journalism. They are Abdus Salam, martyred journalist Shahidullah Kaiser, ABM Musa, Gias Kamal Chowdhury, Ferdous Ahmed Quraishi, Moazzem Hossain and Khandakar Mozammel Haque.
Besides, 51 journalists were given memorial of honour from the programme.
Jatiya Press Club Joint Secretary Ashraf Ali, Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, member of Law Affairs sub-committee of Awami League Kazi Waliuddin Foysal, Rome Corporation Managing Director Didarul Alam Mozumder and DUJ Vice-President Shahin Hasnat, among others, were present.
Renowned writer Rintu Anwar was present as special guest in the cultural programme.


