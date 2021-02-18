Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies



Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha has died at a hospital in Singapore while undergoing treatment, according to a message received in Dhaka on Wednesday.Founder and chairman of Dohatec New Media Luna Shamsuddoha was also former chairman and director Janata Bank Ltd.Starting Dohatec New Media in 1992 along with a core team of engineering academics and professionals, she rapidly led the firm to become one of the notable IT companies producing quality software operating out of Bangladesh.She was featured on global forums on technology, e-governance and women's economic participation and empowerment.Luna Shamsuddoha, who had a post graduate degree in international relations from the University of Dhaka, was the founder president of Bangladesh Women in Technology (BWIT).