Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:56 PM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Language standards must be protected

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir
Language is the main bearer and carrier of expression of mind. Each nation has its own language. In the same way, we have Bengali language, that is, the language of the mother's mouth. We are the only nation who has given blood for language. Bengali language is our history, tradition, passion, love, pride, existence.

But even in the 69th year of the language movement, have we had to give the right status to the language bought with blood? Sad but true, the fact is that we have not been able to give proper status to language! Due to the misuse of Bengali language and increasing aggression of foreign languages, the identity and linguistic heritage of Bengali language is being lost.

Even though our state language is Bengali on paper and pen, has Bengali become the oral language? So what was the need to donate blood for the language? In such a situation, everyone must come forward to protect the identity and dignity of the Bengali language. The practice of Bengali literature should be increased. Language reading should be increased. Then the value of language bought in blood will be protected.
Hasan Mahamud Shovo
International Medical College, Gazipur



