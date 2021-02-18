

Parents, stop abusing children



Views on child-rearing across cultures might diverge to such an extent that agreement on what parenting practices are abusive. In many parts of the world, understanding on child abuse has major gaps and inadequacies which subsequently hamper the efforts to identify and prevent child mistreatment.



Abuse of children by their parents still remains a hidden problem in Bangladesh. Using corporal punishments, shouting, threatening and calling them names, even subjecting to body shaming are referred as some of the most effective techniques in our cultural discourse of parenting. In fact, abusive parents are often appreciated by friends and family for being a strict and attentive guardian.



In our culture, the parent-children relationship has been glorified in such a way which allows a parent's exclusive authority over a child. Home is considered as the safest heaven where parents are idealized as protectors. The popular myths are 'parents can never cause any harm to their children' or 'everything they do is at the best interest of their kids'.



The high levels of corporal punishment reflect deeply embedded social attitudes that authorize and approve it. Subjecting children to physical tortures including beating, punching, slapping or kicking; also non-physical forms of cruel punishments are socially approved, as long as parents induce them in the name of discipline.



Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2012-2013 reported that 82. 3 per cent children aged 1-14 years in Bangladesh experienced psychological aggression or physical punishment by their parents and others in the month prior to the survey.



Despite the ban on corporal punishment in Bangladesh, an astonishing 79 per cent of parents admitted to hitting their children at home and 27 per cent thought that children will be derailed if parents do not use physical punishment, according to a 2017 survey.



"My daughter is in fourth grade. She is always busy playing with phone. She doesn't want to eat any nutritious food either. All she wants is junk food. Sometimes I get so fed up with her tantrums that I beat her while teaching or feeding vegetables. There is nothing wrong in it. As a mother, I have every right to discipline my child", said a 30 years old woman.



Besides physical abuse, it is important to discuss psychological child abuse which refers to acts such as ridiculing a child, threatening to harm a child, and other social or emotional abuses. The practices of threatening children with abandonment or with being locked out of the house, depriving them of meals are also common punishments in our culture.



Abusive parents have unrealistic expectations about their child's development and achievements. In our culture, every parent wants their children to excel in everything without considering what the child really wants or is actually capable of accomplishing. When the reality fails to match the expectations, many parents turn abusive. A common scenario is physical punishments, shouting, cursing or calling them names when children obtain poor grades.



Parents, stop abusing children



The writer's ongoing research on child abuse in Bangladesh has discovered, of the victims who were interviewed, most of their mothers than fathers have been the abusers.



Abuse of a child by own parent can cause direct physical harm to the victim, and negatively impacts their psychological and physical health, education and cognitive development, in the short as well as the long run.



Physical abuse can lead the victim with some form of physical pain, injury or disability whereas psychological abuse is often intended to diminish a person's mental well-being. Health experts highlight that abused children show serious psychiatric symptoms -- such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep disorder etc. Child abuse is also associated with severe problems like borderline personality disorder, substance abuse and suicidal behaviour.



"Since childhood, I have been a victim of abuse by my parents. I really don't know where is the end to all these. You will still find bruises of their tortures all over my body. They shout at me 24/7. In ninth grade, I once failed in Higher Mathematics. My father whipped me with his leather belt", said a 17 years old boy.



"I got so frustrated that I committed suicide. I was later taken to hospital and saved. Next day when I returned home, both my parents battered me again for committing suicide. Now I smoke to release all my stress", he added.



Pathological parental behaviours are not only deleterious to children's health and well-being, but also for their human development. Abused children experience feelings of isolation and stigma, poor self-esteem, lower self-efficacy, difficulty in trusting others and negative self-concepts.



These negative effects gradually reduce their productivity as future workers which can disrupt the overall progress of a country.



Traumatized childhood experiences also induce aggression in children and are linked with violence in intimate relationships and inequitable gender attitudes. An abused child is likely to form attitudes favourable to corporal punishment and domestic violence in adulthood. Altogether, it can result in an inter-generational cycle of violence.



The social cost of child abuse will be borne by generations to come. It is high time the parents should stop abusing their children and treat them with respect and dignity.

Tasnim Nowshin Fariha is an undergraduate student of Women and Gender Studies, University of Dhaka







Child abuse is now a global problem, yet there is no universally agreed definition of it. Many experts define child abuse as ill treatment of children by parents, guardians, or significant others who usually share some kind of relationship with child. However, it changes variably based on the prevailing cultural values as they relate to children, child development, and parenting.Views on child-rearing across cultures might diverge to such an extent that agreement on what parenting practices are abusive. In many parts of the world, understanding on child abuse has major gaps and inadequacies which subsequently hamper the efforts to identify and prevent child mistreatment.Abuse of children by their parents still remains a hidden problem in Bangladesh. Using corporal punishments, shouting, threatening and calling them names, even subjecting to body shaming are referred as some of the most effective techniques in our cultural discourse of parenting. In fact, abusive parents are often appreciated by friends and family for being a strict and attentive guardian.In our culture, the parent-children relationship has been glorified in such a way which allows a parent's exclusive authority over a child. Home is considered as the safest heaven where parents are idealized as protectors. The popular myths are 'parents can never cause any harm to their children' or 'everything they do is at the best interest of their kids'.The high levels of corporal punishment reflect deeply embedded social attitudes that authorize and approve it. Subjecting children to physical tortures including beating, punching, slapping or kicking; also non-physical forms of cruel punishments are socially approved, as long as parents induce them in the name of discipline.Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2012-2013 reported that 82. 3 per cent children aged 1-14 years in Bangladesh experienced psychological aggression or physical punishment by their parents and others in the month prior to the survey.Despite the ban on corporal punishment in Bangladesh, an astonishing 79 per cent of parents admitted to hitting their children at home and 27 per cent thought that children will be derailed if parents do not use physical punishment, according to a 2017 survey."My daughter is in fourth grade. She is always busy playing with phone. She doesn't want to eat any nutritious food either. All she wants is junk food. Sometimes I get so fed up with her tantrums that I beat her while teaching or feeding vegetables. There is nothing wrong in it. As a mother, I have every right to discipline my child", said a 30 years old woman.Besides physical abuse, it is important to discuss psychological child abuse which refers to acts such as ridiculing a child, threatening to harm a child, and other social or emotional abuses. The practices of threatening children with abandonment or with being locked out of the house, depriving them of meals are also common punishments in our culture.Abusive parents have unrealistic expectations about their child's development and achievements. In our culture, every parent wants their children to excel in everything without considering what the child really wants or is actually capable of accomplishing. When the reality fails to match the expectations, many parents turn abusive. A common scenario is physical punishments, shouting, cursing or calling them names when children obtain poor grades.Many of the abusive parents have been victims of abuse themselves and don't know any other way to parent. Others may be struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse problem. Other risk factors can be a parent's lack of education, marital conflicts, unstable family relations, domestic violence, financial crisis or disrupted social relations.The writer's ongoing research on child abuse in Bangladesh has discovered, of the victims who were interviewed, most of their mothers than fathers have been the abusers.Abuse of a child by own parent can cause direct physical harm to the victim, and negatively impacts their psychological and physical health, education and cognitive development, in the short as well as the long run.Physical abuse can lead the victim with some form of physical pain, injury or disability whereas psychological abuse is often intended to diminish a person's mental well-being. Health experts highlight that abused children show serious psychiatric symptoms -- such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep disorder etc. Child abuse is also associated with severe problems like borderline personality disorder, substance abuse and suicidal behaviour."Since childhood, I have been a victim of abuse by my parents. I really don't know where is the end to all these. You will still find bruises of their tortures all over my body. They shout at me 24/7. In ninth grade, I once failed in Higher Mathematics. My father whipped me with his leather belt", said a 17 years old boy."I got so frustrated that I committed suicide. I was later taken to hospital and saved. Next day when I returned home, both my parents battered me again for committing suicide. Now I smoke to release all my stress", he added.Pathological parental behaviours are not only deleterious to children's health and well-being, but also for their human development. Abused children experience feelings of isolation and stigma, poor self-esteem, lower self-efficacy, difficulty in trusting others and negative self-concepts.These negative effects gradually reduce their productivity as future workers which can disrupt the overall progress of a country.Traumatized childhood experiences also induce aggression in children and are linked with violence in intimate relationships and inequitable gender attitudes. An abused child is likely to form attitudes favourable to corporal punishment and domestic violence in adulthood. Altogether, it can result in an inter-generational cycle of violence.The social cost of child abuse will be borne by generations to come. It is high time the parents should stop abusing their children and treat them with respect and dignity.Tasnim Nowshin Fariha is an undergraduate student of Women and Gender Studies, University of Dhaka