Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial: Fight for democracy

Protests have erupted across the country in the days leading up to Myanmar's military coup. The country's military junta has already stepped up its crackdown on protesters. The military junta is set to use state force to quell protests across the country. However, the protests in Myanmar are growing day by day and police used water cannons on the protestors. State television has strongly warned that military authorities will use force to quell the protests if necessary.



Democrat leader Suu Kyi was no longer seen in public after the coup, but she told people to take to the streets. Myanmar's military junta has blocked Facebook, Twitter and other media outlets to quell protests, but protests continue to intensify. Millions of people took to the streets violating emergency, and Buddhist monks and health workers joined the protest. Government officials have also been urged to observe non-cooperation and strikes. In this heated situation on the highway, the junta government of Myanmar is thinking of taking a tougher path. This year's protests have been compared to those in Myanmar in 1988 and 2007, when the then junta government used excessive force.



Some government officials, doctors and teachers have joined this massive protest in Myanmar. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and the European Union have requested that a special meeting of the UN Human Rights Council be convened to discuss the situation in Myanmar. The UN Security Council has called for the release of all political prisoners including Suu Kyi. The United States is also considering imposing sanctions on the country. Pope Francis has called on Myanmar's junta government to walk the path of democracy after releasing all political prisoners, including Suu Kyi.



Myanmar's internet shutdown could not stop protests, and millions of people protested Sunday in other cities, including the country's largest city Yangon, against the military coup. Roads have become crowded and many say that Myanmar has not seen such protests since 2007.

Protesters strongly condemn the military coup and salute with three fingers. Indeed, inspired by the Hollywood movie Hunger Games, these three fingers salute are being given. They are using these three finger salutes as a symbol of bringing back democracy.



Protesters warn that if their leader Suu Kyi is not released and democracy is not restored, protests will continue. One of the demands of the protesters is the fall of dictatorship and the rise of democracy. Protesters have further warned that they will not end the revolution until the history of democracy is established. One issue is clear from the protests, however, that the country is in a state of political crisis following the military coup and the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party leaders. It is important to analyze the role of the military in Myanmar's governance and China's influence in Myanmar's politics.



Suu Kyi's party won 396 of the 476 seats in the November 8 election, and the military-backed party won 33 seats. Immediately after the announcement of the results, the army alleged that the election had been rigged. The army wanted to suspend parliament and dissolve the election commission and to re-vote under military supervision. Suu Kyi rejected their demand and the army was dissatisfied. However, since the military coup, the army has had to deal with pressure inside and outside the country. Western countries, including the United States, have called on the military to hand over power to civilian leaders. Many organizations have protested against the military in different parts of the world. US President Joe Biden has threatened to impose new sanctions on Myanmar. Ordinary people inside the country, especially the people of Suu Kyi's fanatic tribe, are expressing their anger in various ways. The biggest challenge for the military government is now to deal with China properly as the protests could take the Myanmar government to another danger.



China is playing a very tactical role in responding to concerns and refraining from criticizing Myanmar's junta government. Before Suu Kyi's party came to power, China played a key role as the country's economic and diplomatic driving force. Myanmar's junta government will be able to cope with external pressures, but it will become bigger and harder to suppress internal protests. If the junta exerts excessive force on the protesters, the pressure from outside will increase.



Myanmar's junta government is now in a dilemma. Coping with external pressures on the one hand and mass protests on the other has now become a major challenge for him. It is now extremely difficult for the military junta to accept the demands of the people and restore democracy. Many years later the people of Myanmar had a democratic government even though it was under military control. Once a nation has tasted democracy, they can no longer stay away from it. Meanwhile, the military junta gave a speech on television for the first time on Monday after seizing power through a coup.



He says that his government will not change Myanmar's ongoing foreign policy. The military junta also said the agreement would be implemented through talks with Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue. The military junta did not mention the word "Rohingya" in his speech, but said that the repatriation of homeless people from Bangladesh as per the bilateral agreement would continue. This is the thing to watch now how much co-operation Bangladesh will get from China and India in repatriating Rohingyas. Bangladesh may face more crises over Rohingya issue. In the new political context, Rohingya may be a chess piece.



Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial: Fight for democracy



An order has been issued banning public protests immediately. It remains to be seen how long the junta government can stay in power by ignoring public opinion and suppressing public protests. China-India relations and its impact on Myanmar have also become important. Whether China takes the side of the military Junta or the side of the people is a big issue now. However, the people who love democracy in the world want to get rid of the government that came after the military coup in Myanmar and see the victory of democracy.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, BAF Shaheen College Kurmitola Dhaka Cantonment





