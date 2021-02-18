

Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures





Due to lack of decentralization, Dhaka city is carrying a population of approximately 21 million of which a significant number of low-income people are slum dwellers. Besides, several thousand are homeless, or floating dwelling on the streets, railway and bus stations, under bridges, etc. In Dhaka, more than 4 million slum people have been residing on government and private lands. Since they do not have ownership over the lands, they are under a constant threat of eviction.



The urban poor mostly work in the informal sector such as street vending, rickshaw driving, and travelling to factories for work, all get affected. In extreme floods, they have to abandon their settlements and seek shelter on roadsides, schools or mosques. The government have to give the minimal efforts to provide them by basic infrastructure and services, but in maximum cases, these settlements are managed by local informal landlords who collect rents and exorbitant fees for basic services.



Chairman of the Centre for Urban Studies has opined that without making proper resettlement of residences could lead the dispossessed people to involve themselves in increasing crimes and other subversive activities. So, there needs to be proper rehabilitation before taking up their houses and lands.



In most cases, slum dwellers are habituated to grab a portion of roads and government's lands to build up shops and houses which are completely illegal for which government properties have been shrinking. By dint of shrinking roads, it makes problems severely for propelling vehicles and moving for pedestrians which create accidents frequently. Not only that their illegal business activities in residential areas make different kinds of hazards like making noises at day and night, lighting in whole night, making dirty by evacuation and so on.



But it is fact, for the illegal encroachment of slum dwellers, development activities have been hampered in two city corporations, despite the mayors have taken initiative for development works.



DNCC has formulated a massive plan of around Tk 240 billion and targeted to acquire 69 acres of land for implementation of the programme for developing roads, footpaths, parks, public toilets and sewerage system in the 18 new wards to ensure necessary civic amenities for its people. The city authority has wanted to build the new wards' offices at centre point for communicating easily with the stakeholders.



DNCC should build complexes for zonal and ward level offices of the city corporation. The complexes would ensure facilities like green courtyard public lobby, library, health complex, community hall and gymnasium. Besides, adequate number of parks, playgrounds, mosques cum- Eidgaah and women friendly public toilets would be constructed for the city dwellers. Veterinary slaughtering houses with its facilities, staff quarters, markets, sweeper colony and secondary transfer stations for waste disposal system have also been added in the plan.



ECNEC has passed a budget of Tk.40.25 billion for developing roads and drains. All the primary roads would be four lanes with 60.70 feet width while the secondary and tertiary roads would be 40 feet and 25 feet consecutively. The rivers and canals would be interconnected to make a waterway network for transportation.



On the other hand, the DSCC has announced a budget of Tk 6,119.59 crore for 2020-21 fiscal year for developing infrastructure, waste management and mosquito control. The DSCC has decided to clean three canals and two box culverts within March 31, 2021. In this connection, the DSCC has begun to remove garbage from the box culverts at Panthakunja and Panthapath. Garbage disposal programme for the rest of the 26 canals will resume from June, and then definitely drainage of rain water will be improved instead of making water-logging in the city.



The DSCC has decided to take a year-round mosquito control programme for which quality pesticide would be used. The DSCC would set up 24 waste transfer centres under the waste management system and within December, 2021 would construct a Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in every ward. Now a plan is under consideration to reconnect Dhanmondi lake with Hatirjheel lake which opens to the Uttara-Baridhara Lake. It will create a long water-taxi route from Dhanmondi to Baridhara via Rampura and Gulshan among other places. If the Segunbagicha canal can be recovered and connected to the network, Shantinagar Motijheel and the area around the secretariat may also get rid of water-logging.



Finally, some remedial measures could be recommended that DNCC, DSCC or any concerned authorities should give notice to only illegal possessors for vacating the properties or lands in which they have no rights to occupy. The properties or lands were not allotted on behalf of the government following the Article 15 (a), 31 and 32 of the Constitution. These are the additional properties or lands than their actual allotment. By dint of their ill activities, planned development works of both city corporations have been facing obstacles. As a result, the common people have been suffering severely since long ago.



If the poor slum dwellers are not grabbers for which they have been living there on and conducting business in their legal positions getting government recognition, then the dwellers will get fundamental right. In such cases, the city authorities have no right to evict them from their (dwellers) legal positions. Then the city authorities should have to follow the legal procedures in order to vacate if the authorities have planned to develop for the interest of common people.



The government should have to provide safe rehabilitation by allocating low cost living space for the existing slum dwellers before taking over the land and to make decentralized process as soon as possible for reducing population density of the city.

The writer is retired Professor of Management & Principal











Dhaka is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with a density of 23,234 people per square kilometre within a total area of 300 square kilometres in 2020 where in the same time Bangladesh bore 1,115.55 people per square kilometre. Therefore, Dhaka is the growing megacities in the world in which more than one-third of the urban population of the whole country is concentrated.Due to lack of decentralization, Dhaka city is carrying a population of approximately 21 million of which a significant number of low-income people are slum dwellers. Besides, several thousand are homeless, or floating dwelling on the streets, railway and bus stations, under bridges, etc. In Dhaka, more than 4 million slum people have been residing on government and private lands. Since they do not have ownership over the lands, they are under a constant threat of eviction.The urban poor mostly work in the informal sector such as street vending, rickshaw driving, and travelling to factories for work, all get affected. In extreme floods, they have to abandon their settlements and seek shelter on roadsides, schools or mosques. The government have to give the minimal efforts to provide them by basic infrastructure and services, but in maximum cases, these settlements are managed by local informal landlords who collect rents and exorbitant fees for basic services.Chairman of the Centre for Urban Studies has opined that without making proper resettlement of residences could lead the dispossessed people to involve themselves in increasing crimes and other subversive activities. So, there needs to be proper rehabilitation before taking up their houses and lands.In most cases, slum dwellers are habituated to grab a portion of roads and government's lands to build up shops and houses which are completely illegal for which government properties have been shrinking. By dint of shrinking roads, it makes problems severely for propelling vehicles and moving for pedestrians which create accidents frequently. Not only that their illegal business activities in residential areas make different kinds of hazards like making noises at day and night, lighting in whole night, making dirty by evacuation and so on.But it is fact, for the illegal encroachment of slum dwellers, development activities have been hampered in two city corporations, despite the mayors have taken initiative for development works.DNCC has formulated a massive plan of around Tk 240 billion and targeted to acquire 69 acres of land for implementation of the programme for developing roads, footpaths, parks, public toilets and sewerage system in the 18 new wards to ensure necessary civic amenities for its people. The city authority has wanted to build the new wards' offices at centre point for communicating easily with the stakeholders.DNCC should build complexes for zonal and ward level offices of the city corporation. The complexes would ensure facilities like green courtyard public lobby, library, health complex, community hall and gymnasium. Besides, adequate number of parks, playgrounds, mosques cum- Eidgaah and women friendly public toilets would be constructed for the city dwellers. Veterinary slaughtering houses with its facilities, staff quarters, markets, sweeper colony and secondary transfer stations for waste disposal system have also been added in the plan.ECNEC has passed a budget of Tk.40.25 billion for developing roads and drains. All the primary roads would be four lanes with 60.70 feet width while the secondary and tertiary roads would be 40 feet and 25 feet consecutively. The rivers and canals would be interconnected to make a waterway network for transportation.On the other hand, the DSCC has announced a budget of Tk 6,119.59 crore for 2020-21 fiscal year for developing infrastructure, waste management and mosquito control. The DSCC has decided to clean three canals and two box culverts within March 31, 2021. In this connection, the DSCC has begun to remove garbage from the box culverts at Panthakunja and Panthapath. Garbage disposal programme for the rest of the 26 canals will resume from June, and then definitely drainage of rain water will be improved instead of making water-logging in the city.The DSCC has decided to take a year-round mosquito control programme for which quality pesticide would be used. The DSCC would set up 24 waste transfer centres under the waste management system and within December, 2021 would construct a Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in every ward. Now a plan is under consideration to reconnect Dhanmondi lake with Hatirjheel lake which opens to the Uttara-Baridhara Lake. It will create a long water-taxi route from Dhanmondi to Baridhara via Rampura and Gulshan among other places. If the Segunbagicha canal can be recovered and connected to the network, Shantinagar Motijheel and the area around the secretariat may also get rid of water-logging.Finally, some remedial measures could be recommended that DNCC, DSCC or any concerned authorities should give notice to only illegal possessors for vacating the properties or lands in which they have no rights to occupy. The properties or lands were not allotted on behalf of the government following the Article 15 (a), 31 and 32 of the Constitution. These are the additional properties or lands than their actual allotment. By dint of their ill activities, planned development works of both city corporations have been facing obstacles. As a result, the common people have been suffering severely since long ago.If the poor slum dwellers are not grabbers for which they have been living there on and conducting business in their legal positions getting government recognition, then the dwellers will get fundamental right. In such cases, the city authorities have no right to evict them from their (dwellers) legal positions. Then the city authorities should have to follow the legal procedures in order to vacate if the authorities have planned to develop for the interest of common people.The government should have to provide safe rehabilitation by allocating low cost living space for the existing slum dwellers before taking over the land and to make decentralized process as soon as possible for reducing population density of the city.The writer is retired Professor of Management & Principal