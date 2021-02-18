

Woes of depositors



Just look back to one year, before the central bank's decision of lowering interest rate in single digit, depositors were in a comfort as they get interest rate that was attractive, even worthy compare to inflation. When inflation rate exceed interest rate on deposit then investors are losing their savings. It will be clear by a simple example, if the rate of deposit interest is 1 per cent then you will get Tk.101 for your savings of Tk.100 but if the inflation rate is 2 per cent then you need Tk.102 to have the same buying power.



According to Bangladesh bank database, weighted average deposit interest rate of all private commercial banks was 4.76 per cent in December, 2020 and it was 6.38 per cent in December, 2019. The inflation rate was 5.69 per cent in December, 2020 and 5.59 per cent in 2019. So, it is clear that private banks deposit rate falls below the inflation rate for which now investing in the bank is not economically viable. Moreover, there are some deductions from the interest of deposit as well as deposit itself.



Depositors have to pay 10-15 per cent income tax on the accrued interest and excise duty once in a year over the deposit of Tk.1.00 lakh ranging from Tk150 to Tk40000 based on the highest balance in a day over the year. Even banks also deduct account maintenance fees as per rules. So, real returns from the deposits are even less than the nominal interest rate. Regardless of bank, the depositors have another better option to invest their money securely in different government savings certificate (Sanchaypatra) under Directorate of National Savings Bangladesh.



But, due to imposition of some new restrictions like mandatory TIN Certificate over investment of Tk1.00 lakh, individual highest ceiling of total investment, increased source tax deduction from interest as well as less opportunity of short term investment, most of the investors would prefer to invest in banks rather than savings certificates. The wage earners have a very good investment facility in wage earner development bond, US dollar premium bond, US dollar investment bond which offer very attractive yield rate which is highest ever in the market. But, very recently, government has set highest ceiling of investment in those bonds as well as limiting the eligible wage earners.



Earlier the investment amount had no limit and any wage earners irrespective of profession or category could purchase the bond. The opportunity of investment has also shrunk here. Having no other better options, now the wage earners have to choose comparatively less yield products of banks or government savings certificate. Experts are suspecting that this may discourage remittance inflow in legal way. In these circumstances, now the investors are in dilemma where to invest and where their invested money will be worthy.



Banks were in an attempt to reduce rate of deposit interest earlier from 1st April, 2020 for implementation of government decision of single digit interest rate for borrowing. For minimizing the cost of fund for adjustment of all kind of borrowing rate at 9 per cent, banks have no other option to reduce the deposit rate. But, after the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic banks' real income has shrunk in a great extend though the operating income of most of the bank showed good in last calendar year which is because of getting different relaxation by Bangladesh Bank.



On the other hand, squeezing the investment opportunity in post pandemic period and reduce the demand of borrowing, the idle money (deposit) of the bank currently has rose in all time high which further forced the bank to reduce the cost of fund by further lowering the rate of deposit. Government has also reduced the different facilities against different bonds for minimizing the cost of burden as the government is also failing to collect expected revenue from sources.



Since, at present we have no other secure and perpetual investment opportunity rather than bank and different government bonds and since we have a good number of people who are greatly depend on the income from such investments, we should rethink to redesign the banks' different deposit products as well as government bonds so that maximum benefit can be derived for the depositors. Bank should generate new investment facilities for the entrepreneurs and the borrower to generate income. At the same time should work effectively to reduce the NPL to maximize income.



Banks should also review their overhead expenditure to reduce unnecessary expenditure. Once the real income of the Bank is increased, bank will get the strength to pay more to their depositors. Government may rethink to increase opportunities or relax different restrictions for the aggrieved people who are mainly depend on interest on deposits. But, currently all these are depending on the economic turnaround from the recent post pandemic situation and realistic policy changed by the government for reformation of banking sector by addressing the problems.

Zia Uddin Mahmud is a Banker

& Freelance contributor









Though the depositors are the creditors of the bank but they are the main source of bank's investment. In general, in a competitive situation bank always try to give attractive rate of returns (interest rate) to their depositors to keep the inflow of funds uninterrupted. As a result, the depositors have the good option to invest their idle money in different commercial banks at their expected rate of return which is secured. But, it is matter of great sorrow that now in our country, depositors are losing their interest to invest their idle money in the commercial banks as the interest rate on deposit are lowering gradually. Unfortunately, in our country people have very less options to invest their money securely other than bank.Just look back to one year, before the central bank's decision of lowering interest rate in single digit, depositors were in a comfort as they get interest rate that was attractive, even worthy compare to inflation. When inflation rate exceed interest rate on deposit then investors are losing their savings. It will be clear by a simple example, if the rate of deposit interest is 1 per cent then you will get Tk.101 for your savings of Tk.100 but if the inflation rate is 2 per cent then you need Tk.102 to have the same buying power.According to Bangladesh bank database, weighted average deposit interest rate of all private commercial banks was 4.76 per cent in December, 2020 and it was 6.38 per cent in December, 2019. The inflation rate was 5.69 per cent in December, 2020 and 5.59 per cent in 2019. So, it is clear that private banks deposit rate falls below the inflation rate for which now investing in the bank is not economically viable. Moreover, there are some deductions from the interest of deposit as well as deposit itself.Depositors have to pay 10-15 per cent income tax on the accrued interest and excise duty once in a year over the deposit of Tk.1.00 lakh ranging from Tk150 to Tk40000 based on the highest balance in a day over the year. Even banks also deduct account maintenance fees as per rules. So, real returns from the deposits are even less than the nominal interest rate. Regardless of bank, the depositors have another better option to invest their money securely in different government savings certificate (Sanchaypatra) under Directorate of National Savings Bangladesh.But, due to imposition of some new restrictions like mandatory TIN Certificate over investment of Tk1.00 lakh, individual highest ceiling of total investment, increased source tax deduction from interest as well as less opportunity of short term investment, most of the investors would prefer to invest in banks rather than savings certificates. The wage earners have a very good investment facility in wage earner development bond, US dollar premium bond, US dollar investment bond which offer very attractive yield rate which is highest ever in the market. But, very recently, government has set highest ceiling of investment in those bonds as well as limiting the eligible wage earners.Earlier the investment amount had no limit and any wage earners irrespective of profession or category could purchase the bond. The opportunity of investment has also shrunk here. Having no other better options, now the wage earners have to choose comparatively less yield products of banks or government savings certificate. Experts are suspecting that this may discourage remittance inflow in legal way. In these circumstances, now the investors are in dilemma where to invest and where their invested money will be worthy.Banks were in an attempt to reduce rate of deposit interest earlier from 1st April, 2020 for implementation of government decision of single digit interest rate for borrowing. For minimizing the cost of fund for adjustment of all kind of borrowing rate at 9 per cent, banks have no other option to reduce the deposit rate. But, after the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic banks' real income has shrunk in a great extend though the operating income of most of the bank showed good in last calendar year which is because of getting different relaxation by Bangladesh Bank.On the other hand, squeezing the investment opportunity in post pandemic period and reduce the demand of borrowing, the idle money (deposit) of the bank currently has rose in all time high which further forced the bank to reduce the cost of fund by further lowering the rate of deposit. Government has also reduced the different facilities against different bonds for minimizing the cost of burden as the government is also failing to collect expected revenue from sources.Since, at present we have no other secure and perpetual investment opportunity rather than bank and different government bonds and since we have a good number of people who are greatly depend on the income from such investments, we should rethink to redesign the banks' different deposit products as well as government bonds so that maximum benefit can be derived for the depositors. Bank should generate new investment facilities for the entrepreneurs and the borrower to generate income. At the same time should work effectively to reduce the NPL to maximize income.Banks should also review their overhead expenditure to reduce unnecessary expenditure. Once the real income of the Bank is increased, bank will get the strength to pay more to their depositors. Government may rethink to increase opportunities or relax different restrictions for the aggrieved people who are mainly depend on interest on deposits. But, currently all these are depending on the economic turnaround from the recent post pandemic situation and realistic policy changed by the government for reformation of banking sector by addressing the problems.Zia Uddin Mahmud is a Banker& Freelance contributor