Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:56 PM
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Four people including a schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Patuakhali and Natore, in two days.  
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An ethnic man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Shiblal Hasda, 52, was a resident of Udoyasree Village under Khelna Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Shiblal was suffering from frustration over economic crisis.
However, Shiblal hanged himself from a jackfruit tree in the morning.
Locals spotted his hanging body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two people including a schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
A teenage boy committed suicide by taking poison in the upazila at night.
Deceased Sumon Hawlader, 16, was the son of Anwar Hossain Hawlader, a resident of Charhadi Village under Sadar Union.
The deceased's family sources said Sumon drank poison at night.
He was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
On the other hand, a schoolgirl killed self by taking pesticides in the upazila out of huff with her mother.
Deceased Khadiza, 15, an eighth grader at Akbar Academy, was the daughter of Md Nuru Gazi of Dashmina Village.
The family sources said Khadiza took pesticide at noon out of huff with her mother.
The relatives rushed her to the upazila health complex, where she died in the evening while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Dashmina PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the incidents, adding that two unnatural death cases were filed in these connections.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A college student reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Alamgir Hossain Babu, 22, was the son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Bagdob Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. He was a second year honours student at Gurudaspur Beelchalan Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Government College.
The deceased's family sources said Alamgir had been trying for a job for last couple of days. He demanded Tk 1 lakh from his father for the job purpose, but his father did not agree to give him the money.
Following this, Alamgir took poison in the evening and fell sick.
His relatives rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died on the way to RMCH.
Sub-Inspector of Baraigram PS Rabiul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


