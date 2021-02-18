One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 17: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Tuesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 394 here.

Meanwhile, 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,507 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday noon.

He said the highest 249 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,863 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,981 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







