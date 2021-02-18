Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Countryside

One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 17:  One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Tuesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 394 here.
Meanwhile, 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,507 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday noon.
He said the highest 249 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,863 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,981 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Joint Secretary of Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Md Iqbal rnHossain
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
A performance review meeting of LGED was held in Sylhet City on Wednesday
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Shortage of manpower makes livestock sector vulnerable
650m drain to be built to remove stagnant water from Natore beels
Woman burnt by in-laws in Laxmipur


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft