Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Madaripur and Patuakhali, on Tuesday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 10, a fourth grader at a local school. He was the son of Ujjal Ali of Naodapara Village under Polashbari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a sand-laden trolley hit a bicycle carrying Ibrahim in Naodapara intersection area on the Polashbari-Parbatipur Road at around 7pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the trolley, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Polashbari Union Parishad Chairman Mofakhkharul Islam Faruq confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A man was killed and another injured as a motorcycle carrying them hit a roadside tree in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam Sharif, 27, was the son of Jahangir Sharif, hailed from Malerhat Village in Muladi Upazila of Barishal District.

Local sources said the accident took place in CD Khan area of Kalkini at around 12pm, which left them injured.

Locals rushed them to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rafiqul dead.

Jahidul was sent to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalkini Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed and two others were injured as a three wheeler, locally known as Tomtom, overturned in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman Jomaddar, a resident of Uttar Nawmala Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Khalilur along with his son was returning home from Nawmala Bazar by a Tomtom. On the way, the vehicle turned turtle on the road after losing its control over the steering in Nagarerhat area, which left him dean on the spot and his son and the vehicle driver injured. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Bauphal PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.









