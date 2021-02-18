Video
Home Countryside

222 Posts Vacant In Veterinary Hospitals In Barishal Div

Shortage of manpower makes livestock sector vulnerable

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 17: Livestock sector in the southern region has failed to achieve expected growth.
According to field sources, various hindrances and lack of proper government initiatives hampered expected development in the sector. The hindrances included high prices of feed and inadequate treatment system.
The livestock sector also suffered setback one after another due to Sidr, Aila, Mahase, and Amphan cyclones.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), the condition of the sector has been more vulnerable due to manpower crisis in veterinary hospitals in six districts of the  region
At the union level, no DLS treatment facility has been created.
A total of 222 posts including that of Barishal Divisional Director Post have been lying vacant for long. A total of 25 livestock officers' posts are vacant in 42 upazilas of the region. There are 23 veterinary surgeons against 42 posts.
Of the total of 118 sub-assistant upazila livestock officers' posts,  25 ones are vacant. At the upazila level, there are 42 posts of upazila livestock extension officers; of these, 38 are vacant.
There are 44 vacant posts of sub-assistant officers (artificial insemination); 14 of these are vacant.
A total of 20 posts out of total 42 ones of sub-assistant livestock officers (animal health) are vacant.
There is only one duck breeding farm in Barishal. It was closed immediately after construction. It has been re-opened recently.
Only one duck-rearing unit of this sector in Jhalakathi has been transferred to revenue sector. It has already been rehabilitated for two times.
These duck breeding and rearing unit was built at  about Tk 6 crore.
These have been repaired recently at the cost of huge amount of money. But these have yet been launched fully.
One goat development farm which was closed after construction has been opened recently.
Two government duck-hen farms in Barishal and Patuakhali are in existence crisis. Ducks are being reared in the Patuakhali farm while hens are being reared in the Barishal farm.
There is a lack of repairing livestock infrastructures and maintenance in entire southern region. But new buildings are being built in a gap of few days, it was alleged.
A total of 222 posts are vacant against total 522 in 42 upazilas of  six southern districts.
Common animal treatment takes place at Tk 00.50 per capita at the upazila level.
Vaccines were administered among about 8,15,000 cattle-heads, and 2,2,00,000 ducks and hens in the last fiscal year. But target in this sector is not achieved.
Treatment is taking place in a limited scale in Sadar upazila veterinary hospitals. Livestock activities are limited within the Sadar upazila level. Due to manpower crisis, these activities are nose-diving.
The sources said, a step has already been taken to install Institute of Animal Science & Technology at Sadar Upazila of Barishal. It is the only educational institute of the livestock sector in the southern region.




