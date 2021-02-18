Video
Home Countryside

650m drain to be built to remove stagnant water from Natore beels

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Feb 17: The Barendra Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) in the district is going to build 650 metre long drain to remove stranded water from seven beels (water bodies).
Under the project of Irrigation Extension in the district, this drain will be made at a cost of Tk  2.40  crore.
Md. Shafiqul Islam Shimul,  MP, inaugurated it at the Padma Beel  of  Agdigha Village in Sadar Upazila at a function on Sunday.
Md. Moniruzzaman, executive engineer of the BMDA, said the water of the seven beels including the Padma Beel will go into the Hujja River through this extraction drain. As a result, cultivation can be done on 1,200 acres of land three times in a year.
MP Shafiqul Islam said, the present government is always with the farmers and working for the development of agriculture in various ways. That is why the country is now self-reliant in food production, he mentioned.
Local political leaders and journalists were present at the inaugural function.


