Woman burnt by in-laws in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Feb 17: A woman has sustained burn injuries after she was set on fire by her in-laws in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Charubhuti Village under Bhabaniganj Union in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

Rasheda Begum, wife of Jaher Hossain of the village, is now undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Local sources said an altercation took place in between Rasheda and her in-laws over a golden chain.

As a sequel to it, her in-laws poured kerosene on her in the afternoon and set her ablaze.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in, rescued Rasheda and admitted her to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Anwar Hossain said 70% of her body was burned in the incident.

She was referred to the burn unit of the DMCH following deterioration of her condition, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station Jasim Uddin said the victim's brother lodged a case in this connection and police have already arrested one Main Uddin.













